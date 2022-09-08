Search

08 Sept 2022

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 2:21 PM

A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.

Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.

His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Lawyers representing the AGO argued at a hearing on Thursday that Ceraldi should have received an extended sentence for public protection and the term was not long enough for his offending.

But, refusing to increase the sentence, Lord Justice Bean said the Crown Court judge was entitled to reach the conclusion not to impose an extended sentence, and also to reflect Ceraldi’s early guilty pleas in the overall term.

The court heard Ceraldi, of Darwen, Lancashire, was a police dog handler when he met his victim in a pub on April 1.

He told her he was a police officer and showed her photos of his dog, before she invited him to her home in Rossendale, Lancashire.

The pair drank wine and engaged in consensual sexual activity before sitting on the sofa and talking together.

The defendant’s attitude “changed all of a sudden” and he began to demand she perform a sexual act on him and grabbed her hair.

He pushed her against a wall, causing a picture to fall and smash, and put his hand around her throat, the court heard.

Lord Justice Bean said the victim described the pressure on her throat as “horrific” and she said she nearly stopped breathing.

He said Ceraldi repeatedly punched her and there was a struggle before she ran to the back door and escaped, being pursued by the naked defendant.

The victim was “absolutely terrified and thought he was going to kill her”, the judge said.

Ceraldi pinned her against a wall outside, where a neighbour heard her screaming and helped the victim into her house, where they phoned police, the court heard.

Ceraldi was found by police sleeping naked on the sofa of his victim’s house, with his leg through the arm of a jacket.

Following the attack, blood spatters were found on walls of the house and hair extensions – which he had pulled from her head – were found on the floor, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “As a police officer I should have been able to trust him without a shadow of a doubt. If I cannot trust a police officer with 21 years of service, who can I trust?”

She also said she is now unable to leave her home at night and has nightmares about the attack and how “there could have been a totally different outcome” if she had not been able to fight Ceraldi off.

Lord Justice Bean told the court a report from a prison officer indicated Ceraldi is “genuinely horrified” by his behaviour, and that Ceraldi said he “didn’t want any sympathy”, adding: “I have spent many years helping victims and now I have created one.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media