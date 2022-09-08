Search

Sturgeon invited to face ferries inquiry committee

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been invited to appear before the Public Audit Committee at Holyrood to give evidence on issues related to two late and over budget ferries.

Committee convener Richard Leonard said the committee had agreed to invite the First Minister just hours after former finance secretary Derek Mackay appeared to give evidence.

Mr Mackay rejected assertions the decision to award the contract to Port Glasgow yard Ferguson Marine was made for political reasons.

The ferries are set to be delivered five years later than planned and two-and-a-half times over budget.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Leonard said there have been “major differences” in accounts MSPs have heard in evidence.

“Today brought clarity to some central issues the committee has taken evidence on,” Mr Leonard said.

“However there remain major differences in the versions of events stretching back to February 2015.

“We have today decided to invite the First Minister to give evidence at a future meeting to help us get to the bottom of what has gone badly wrong with the delivery of ferries 801 and 802 for the Clyde and Hebrides.

“We will also consider any further next steps necessary to be able to report to Parliament on our findings.”

