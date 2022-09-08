Search

08 Sept 2022

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 7:55 PM

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles.

Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly.

As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to becoming sovereign himself and preparations for this duty will intensify.

He will be required to carry out more official engagements at home and abroad in reflection of his seniority and to support the new monarch.

William is decades older than his father was when he became heir to the throne.

He has, comparatively, had a much more gradual introduction to royal duty, spending time as an RAF search and rescue pilot and later as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

He only became a full-time royal at the age of 35 in 2017, when he stepped down from his air ambulance role.

William has focused much of his charitable work on mental health, particularly trying to break the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

He suffered trauma in his childhood with the sudden death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car crash, and has faced a rift with younger brother, the Duke of Sussex.

But William has a settled home life with the Duchess of Cambridge and is a hands-on father to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles, who is the longest-serving heir to the throne in British history, was just three when he became the heir apparent after his mother acceded to the throne in 1952.

He was made the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Chester by the Queen in 1958 when he was nine, and was invested as the Prince of Wales in 1969 at the age of 20.

William is expected to, but does not automatically, become the Prince of Wales.

It is up to the new king to decide whether to, or when to, confer the title created for the male heir to the throne.

William has immediately inherited the title the Duke of Cornwall and is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, with Kate now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, and their children also becoming “of Cornwall and Cambridge”.

George is now second in line to the throne, Charlotte third, and Louis fourth, with Harry once again fifth in line.

Kate is a queen in waiting and will play a key role as one of the Windsors’ most senior women.

William’s former university flatmate has been heralded for her “keep calm and carry on” approach to royal life, and she has channelled her energy into work on mental health, the early years of childhood and the benefits of sport and outdoor life.

When William is made the Prince of Wales as expected, Kate will be the Princess of Wales – the title last used by the duke’s mother, Diana.

Both William and Kate are seen as a safe pair of hands in terms of the future of the monarchy.

Charles had talked previously of how he hoped William and Harry would one day take over his youth charity, The Prince’s Trust.

But Harry has quit royal duties and is no longer a senior working royal.

William will have to decide, with his father, whether the transition will go ahead and whether he will take over any of his other causes.

William’s financial situation has changed substantially.

As the 25th Duke of Cornwall, he is entitled to the annual net surplus from the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate – which comes to £23 million a year.

The income will cover the cost of both his public and private life.

He already received money from the duchy through his father, but now, as heir to the throne, he is entitled to take over its management.

The landed estate is valued at more than £1 billion and is one of the largest and oldest in Britain.

It was created in 1337 by Edward III for his son, Edward the Black Prince, and is passed on to provide income from subsequent heirs to the throne.

William will not own the duchy’s assets, but his income is generated from areas such as rent, or dividends on shares.

The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor Prison are just some of the properties owned by the duchy.

As heir apparent, William has also automatically inherited the titles – under a 1469 Act of the Scottish Parliament – the Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

The Earl of Chester, an earldom created by William the Conqueror, is not automatically inherited, but is usually also given to the heir apparent.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media