‘We loved you, Ma’am’ – The nation’s papers react to the death of the Queen

The death of the Queen has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from the nation’s papers.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Here is how the papers reacted:

The Times carries a striking image of the Queen at her coronation on June 2, 1953 – a picture which several papers deemed the perfect background to their tributes.

In its obituary, The Times described the the Queen as “the woman who saved the monarchy in this country”.

It continues: “That is not to say that without her we would have had a republic by now, or that the monarchy did not endure some troubled times during her reign when the unpopularity of some of its members led critics to question its very future, but it is thanks to her dedication and seriousness of purpose that an institution that has at times seemed outdated and out of keeping with the values of contemporary society still has a relevance and popularity today.”

The Guardian opts to let the Queen’s coronation image stand alone, bar some simple text on the left-hand side which reads: “Queen Elizabeth II 1926 – 2022”.

The Independent also lets the Queen’s coronation image speak for itself.

Metro takes a similar vein, but dedicates its front page to a portrait from her younger years.

The Sun‘s tribute to the Queen runs across both front and back pages, with a statement from Charles – who automatically became King upon her death – running on the back.

On the front, the paper says: “We loved you Ma’am.

“Rest in peace… The Sun and our readers loved you. We are proud you were our Queen.”

The Daily Telegraph strips the colour from its front, juxtaposing a picture of the Queen in her later years with the poignant message she gave to New York after the September 11 attacks: “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

Also in black and white, the Daily Express says simply: “Our beloved Queen is dead.”

The Daily Mail mourns the Queen’s death with the headline: “Our hearts are broken.”

Sarah Vine, a columnist for the paper, writes: “How to find the words?

“Our grief is a hundred different emotions, all of them hard to grasp.”

“Thank you”, is the message on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The Financial Times carries tributes to the Queen from at home and abroad, including Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden.

Below an image of the monarch attending the state opening of Parliament in 1971, the paper calls her death a “watershed moment in the life of the nation”.

The i reports on what comes next, with the Queen’s son and successor King Charles III set to address the nation as the country enters 10 days of mourning.

And the Daily Star pays tribute with a direct message to the departed monarch, saying “You did your duty Ma’am”.