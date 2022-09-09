Search

09 Sept 2022

British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen

09 Sept 2022 4:25 AM

The British national anthem played in honour of the Queen at the Venice International Film Festival, as Hollywood stars continued to grace the event’s red carpet.

A-listers including Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrived on day nine of the festival, as the world reeled from the historic announcement.

Screenings went ahead as usual in the Italian city, though other upcoming arts events including the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles, and the BBC Proms were cancelled following news of the monarch’s death.

Footage circulated online showed God Save The Queen booming out across the festival grounds, as punters milled around capturing videos in the evening.

Earlier in the day saw the premiere of Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, in which de Armas stars as the world famous singer, and Brody.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood starlet from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Monroe.

Pitt is one of the film’s producers.

It reportedly received a 15-minute standing ovation following the screening, bringing Brody to tears.

De Armas dazzled on the red carpet in a full-length pink gown, with a long, ruffled train.

Pitt, who produced the film, opted for a simple tuxedo while Brody donned a and all-black outfit.

