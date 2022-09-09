Royal website updated following the Queen’s death

The official website of the royal family has been updated following the death of the Queen, with Charles now listed as His Majesty The King.

Charles automatically succeeded his mother as the nation’s monarch upon her passing, but he will not be formally proclaimed King until an Accession Council is held at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday.

However royal.uk already lists Charles as King, with his wife Camilla officially listed as Queen Consort.

The website’s home page has also been updated with a list of feature articles dedicated to the Queen’s life and reign.

The items range from “Early life and education” to “The Queen and the Commonwealth”, while there are also features dedicated to her hobbies and the milestones of her historic reign.

Elsewhere, a “Book of Condolence” has been added, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support to the royal family.

The website states: “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”