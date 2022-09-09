Search

09 Sept 2022

London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns

London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 8:55 AM

The London Stock Exchange said it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the Queen’s death.

It comes as the nation starts a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch on Thursday afternoon.

The Exchange confirmed trading will also “close at the normal times” on Friday afternoon.

Trading will continue at the usual times during the national mourning, which is expected to continue for roughly 12 days.

The Exchange did say, however, it will close if a public or bank holiday is announced for England and Wales.

On Thursday, the London Stock Exchange Group said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our sympathies and condolences are with the royal family.”

Currency trading began strongly on Friday morning, with the pound rising by 0.9% to 1.159 against the dollar, slightly arresting its recent tumble, which saw the UK currency hit 37-year lows on Wednesday.

Most companies are expected to continue operations as normal on Friday morning.

However, historic department store chain Selfridges said it would shut its doors on Friday as it led business tributes to the Queen.

It said it intends to reopen stores on Saturday with their usual opening hours.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media