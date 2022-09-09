Search

09 Sept 2022

Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers

Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 8:55 AM

Parliament will be brimming with memories of the Queen as MPs and peers gather to pay tributes in a special session of condolence.

Both Houses are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.

The tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, are due to last until 10pm on Friday.

There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take an oath of allegiance to the King from 2pm, with condolences continuing again until 10pm.

The latter session will end with a “formal humble address” to the King, “expressing the deep sympathy of the House” following his mother’s death at Balmoral on Thursday, the House of Commons said in a statement.

Every MP will have the option of taking an oath to the King when the House returns but are not obliged to.

Parliament’s tributes will follow an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum as the world digested news of the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

Ms Truss hailed the country’s longest-serving monarch as the “rock on which modern Britain was built”, while Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Opposition, said she was “a symbol of the best of us”.

Boris Johnson was among the six living former prime ministers of the Queen’s reign to pay his respects, two days after he met her at Balmoral to resign from office.

He said the Queen spread “magic around her kingdom” for an “unrivalled” 70 years and had a “simple power to make us happy”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will determine the timetable in the House for the following days, but it is expected to be significantly reduced until after the state funeral as Parliament adjourns.

This means new laws cannot be passed until Parliament returns, though it could be recalled for pressing matters.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen died “peacefully”.

Her eldest son has become King Charles III.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media