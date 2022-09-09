Latest: Millions mourn the Queen

It is another emotional day as tributes to the Queen continue to pour in from far and wide.

The 96-year-old died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

A period of mourning is under way as the nation grieves for a figurehead admired and adored not just across the nation and Commonwealth but the world.

Current Royal Mint coins and Bank of England banknotes remain legal tender.

The Bank of England said a further announcement regarding existing notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed.

The courts fell silent as judges expressed their “profound sorrow” at the death of the Queen.

Lawyers and court users gathered in the Great Hall of the Old Bailey to observe a two-minute silence at 10am.

Among them were dozens of senior barristers whose titles have changed from Queen’s Counsel to King’s Counsel.

Before observing the silence, the Common Serjeant, Judge Richard Marks KC, said it was a “profoundly sad occasion”.

“I’m sure we all send out very deepest condolences to members of the royal family,” he said.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered to pay tribute to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace

Ministers have started leaving 10 Downing Street after a Cabinet meeting.

Alok Sharma, the Cop26 President, and Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, were the first to leave.

Neither made a comment.

Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall in Crimea Street, off Shankill Road in Belfast following the Queen’s death

Stamps bearing the image of the Queen will remain valid following her death, Royal Mail has announced.

Special stamps already announced will still be issued, although there may be changes to when they are launched.

A Royal Mail statement said: “Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.

“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.

“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023.

“All special stamps that have already been announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.

“In line with past practice. following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.

“Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Duke of Sussex has been seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport.

Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as he walked towards the plane.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest. He spoke to her and, at one point, put his hand on her shoulder.

Harry and his wife Meghan cancelled an appearance at the WellChild Awards ceremony in London, where the duke was due to give a speech on Thursday evening, when his grandmother fell gravely ill.

Meghan, an actress, was initially due to join Harry at Balmoral but remained in the capital, according to a source.

Discussion of the Queen and her legacy continued overnight across the pond, with several US talk show hosts devoting part of their Thursday shows to the monarch.

James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah all paid tribute to the Queen, with British expat Corden describing her as a “guiding light” that was “universally adored”.

James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah all paid tribute to the Queen, with British expat Corden describing her as a "guiding light" that was "universally adored".

The actor and comedian, who earlier this year announced he would be stepping down as host of The Late Late Show, expressed his gratitude for “the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes”.

In a sombre and respectful three-minute monologue at the top of his show, he said: “She is the only queen most of us have ever known.

“We viewed her as immortal and an essential part of the fabric of our world.”

A service of prayer and reflection on the death of the Queen will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral at 6pm.

The Prime Minister and Lord Mayor of London are expected to attend the service, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent his condolences to the royal family over the death of the Queen.

He said she was the first UK monarch to visit China, in 1986, adding: “Her death is a great loss to the British people.”

Mr Xi said China is willing to work with the King as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Charity staff are selling bouquets in Green Park after several nearby shops sold out due to rocketing demand in the area as mourners go to lay flowers for the Queen.

People are streaming along the paths through the central London park en route to the royal residence.

The King and Queen to return to London – Charles and Camilla stayed at Balmoral overnight on Thursday, but return to London on Friday.

12pm: Church bells expected to ring across the country in commemoration of the Queen.

12pm: Tributes to the Queen will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle.

1pm: Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in London’s Hyde Park and at other stations.

Audience with the PM – despite his grief, duty calls for new sovereign Charles who will have his first audience as monarch with Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon.

Confirming funeral plans – Charles is likely to meet the Earl Marshal – the Duke of Norfolk – who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.

Court mourning – A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

National mourning – The Government will confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be around 12 days, from now up to the day after the Queen’s funeral. They will also announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

6pm: The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

Service at St Paul’s Cathedral – The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.

Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, at around 9.20am.

It got there around an hour after the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Balmoral.

The Queen seemed frail but in “really good spirits” when he met her at the weekend, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said.

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral and had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.

He described the monarch as “fabulous” and “very engaging” company, and said their conversation ranged over a wide array of topics.

And he said he was surprised by the sudden decline in her health and death on Thursday.

Laura Huff, who moved to London three-and-a-half years ago from the US, was in tears as she paid her respects at Buckingham Palace.

“We always knew this day would come but it just seemed to happen quite quickly when it did.

“She was like a grandmother to the nation.

“As someone who wanted to move here my entire life, she was someone you always hear about and read about.

“I think she had a really strong sense of responsibility and you could really see that.”

The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Balmoral at about 8.15am, with a convoy passing flowers laid as tributes to his late grandmother.

His father, the King, is expected to leave later for Aberdeen airport to fly back to London.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties, Buckingham Palace said.

Buckingham Palace said royal residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, including the Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, as well as the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh.

Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, the Queen’s private estates, will also close for this period, as will Hillsborough Castle, the sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

Those who wish to leave floral tributes at Buckingham Palace will be guided to lay them at dedicated sites in Green Park or Hyde Park, the Palace said.

Flowers left outside the Palace gates will be moved to the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the castle each evening and placed on the castle chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, people are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, people are encouraged to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the Palace’s north turret.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the castle forecourt in front of the main gates.

There will be no physical books of condolence at the royal residences.

An online book of condolence is available on the royal website.

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course, Buckingham Palace said.

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The broadcaster is airing rolling news coverage on Friday with a BBC News Special filling regular TV slots in between BBC News at One and BBC News at Six.

Here is the moment Huw Edwards on BBC One announced the death of HM The Queen.

Programmes including EastEnders, Homes Under The Hammer, Bargain Hunt, and Doctors have moved from their usual channel and will air on BBC Two throughout the day.

Similarly, the new BBC Two programming schedule includes the additions of Animal Park, Best Bakes Ever, Money For Nothing, Garden Rescue and The Bidding Room.

Crowds began to converge on Buckingham Palace yesterday amid grave fears over the Queen’s health.

Scores of tributes have already been left since those fears were realised – with many, many more expected over the coming days.

Christine Ashley, 68, from Canberra in Australia, said she landed in the UK for a holiday with her husband Norman Ashley, 71, on Thursday – the day the Queen died – and felt like she had “walked into history”.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Mrs Ashley, a dual British-Australian national, told PA: “It’s very sad, very, very sad.

“Like everyone’s been saying, she’s been part of our lives.”

Mrs Ashley added: “I’m a dual citizen, I grew up in the UK, and it’s a time of uncertainty and the Queen was one of those stabilising factors around the world in these troubling times.

“So I guess there’s a sense of dread about what the future holds.”

The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a “unifying force” who symbolised stability during decades of rapid change.

Some mastheads praised the royal’s fortitude and loyalty throughout her reign, while there was also space to reflect on her personality.

Pages of photographs were paired with praise for "a steadfast monarch who never wavered as wars, pandemics and prime ministers came and went around her".

Pages of photographs were paired with praise for “a steadfast monarch who never wavered as wars, pandemics and prime ministers came and went around her”.