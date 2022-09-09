Search

09 Sept 2022

Public advised where to leave flowers after death of Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

Members of public wishing to lay flowers following the death of the Queen have been advised by Buckingham Palace where they should leave their floral tributes.

Hundreds of bouquets, personal notes and candles have already started being laid in memory of the 96-year-old, Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

Those who wish to leave floral tributes at Buckingham Palace will be guided to lay them at dedicated sites in Green Park or Hyde Park, the Palace said.

Flowers left outside the Palace gates will be moved to the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the castle each evening and placed on the castle chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, people are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, people are encouraged to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to the Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the Palace’s north turret.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the castle forecourt in front of the main gates.

There will be further information from the Cabinet Office on floral tributes at other public buildings, the Palace said.

