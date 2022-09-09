Duke of Sussex leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother

The Duke of Sussex has left Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, the Queen.

Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.

He had arrived at Balmoral around 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence.

The Duke of Sussex was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.

Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as he walked towards the steps of the plane.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest, whom he spoke with. At one stage he was seen placing his hand on her shoulder.

His flight departed the airport at 10.20am.

Harry is expected to fly back to London and will then stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistle-stop visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen’s state funeral, likely be held on September 19.