Search

09 Sept 2022

Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory

Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 12:11 PM

The Sydney Opera House’s sails were lit up with the Queen’s image as the world continued to mourn the monarch.

The facility’s chief executive Louise Herron noted in an Instagram post that Her Majesty was present when the Opera House was opened in 1973, saying the sails would be lit on Friday and Saturday evenings to honour the “model of strength and stability”.

Ms Herron added the move was made to honour the Queen, who was shown in the post in a formal gown at The Magic Flute at the Opera House in 1973, after a “lifetime of humanity, stoicism and grace”.

Memorial events are being held throughout Australia, which the Queen visited 16 times during her 70 years on the throne, with floral tributes springing up outside government buildings in Sydney and Canberra.

There is no official period of mourning for the country, with most of the events coordinated by federal authorities in the Australian Capital Territory.

Federal parliament, which had been due to return next week, has been suspended for at least 15 days.

Flags at Parliament House in Canberra were flown at half mast as a show of respect on Friday as the Australian Defence Force led a 96-gun salute at dusk, followed by an address to the nation by governor-general David Hurley that began at about 7pm (10am BST).

At the nearby Australian War Memorial, which the Queen visited during the first visit by a reigning monarch in 1954, “Queen Elizabeth II” was projected on to the Hall of Memory on Friday night.

Condolence books have been made available at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra.

Books are also open at government houses in each state, and online condolence forms have also been created on the governor-general and department of the prime minister and cabinet websites.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese and Mr Hurley have confirmed they will attend the Queen’s funeral in the UK, where they will meet Charles as monarch for the first time.

When they return, a national memorial service will be held at Parliament House to mark a national day of mourning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media