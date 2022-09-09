Search

09 Sept 2022

Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson

Churchill loved the Queen, says former PM’s grandson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 12:20 PM

Winston Churchill’s grandson has spoken of his “desperate sadness” at the death of the Queen.

Sir Nicholas Soames, a former Conservative MP and son of Churchill’s youngest daughter, paid tribute to the Queen on Friday, adding that his grandfather had “loved” her.

He told Times Radio: “That is the only word to use. It’s the only word that can begin to cover his feelings for this young sovereign.

“I think the Queen found him a great comfort. I think she must have been slightly alarmed to start with, but on the other hand, she’d known him since she was a little girl.”

Churchill was the Queen’s first Prime Minister on her accession in 1952 and is commonly regarded as her favourite.

On his retirement in 1955, she sent him a hand-written letter saying no successor “will ever for me be able to hold the place of my first Prime Minister to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful.”

Speaking of his own feelings, Sir Nicholas said: “All, most of us, our generation, we have grown up with the Queen as our head of state and as the sort of absolute guarantor, in my view, of our stability.

“Through hard times, through bad times, through thick and thin, the Queen was always there, wonderfully reassuring, calm, I think, sage figure, fortified and sustained, obviously, by a profound faith.

“So my feeling is one of desperate sadness. I really am sad for her family, and I think it’s also worth remembering that the King has lost his father only quite recently, and now loses his mother.”

Asked about the King’s prospects, Sir Nicholas said: “He has been very, very well prepared and prepared himself for this moment, which was always going to come.

“He has made, in my view, a great success of the job of the Prince of Wales, for which there is no job description. He has achieved some remarkable, really extraordinary things – things of national importance.”

Sir Nicholas added that the King would be “the same man in every way” but with “the added burden of Kingship”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media