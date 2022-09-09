Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen

Retailers Liberty, French Connection and Selfridges closed their stores on Friday following the death of the Queen.

It came as tributes from industry poured in after confirmation of her death on Thursday afternoon.

Historic London department store Liberty was among the first to confirm it will not open on Friday.

The Soho-based retailer said: “Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time.

“As a mark of respect, the Liberty store will be closed until Saturday September 10 at 10am while we join the country in mourning.”

French Connection, which runs 26 shops across the UK, said it will not trade on Friday.

“Following the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we will close the doors of all our French Connection stores on Friday September 9,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

On Thursday evening, Selfridges said it would remain closed all day on Friday before reopening at the weekend.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” it said.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a reassuring constant throughout our lives, ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952, making her the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

“Over the past 70 years, her Majesty has been dedicated to the service of our country and the Commonwealth, demonstrating an enormous sense of duty and commitment.”

Most other high street retailers are operating as normal.

We will continue to commemorate the life of Her Majesty the Queen and pay our respects by closing the store on the day of the State Funeral. — Harrods (@Harrods) September 9, 2022

The national mourning guidance, published on Friday, highlights that firms are not expected to halt operations.

It says: “There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

“Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Harrods is among the businesses to have confirmed it will close its doors on the day of the Queen’s funeral.