In Pictures: Public pays tribute to UK’s longest-serving monarch

People from across the UK and beyond have come together to mourn the loss of the Queen.
Well-wishers left tributes at many royal landmarks including Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral after the monarch died in Aberdeenshire on Thursday at the age of 96.
Most people in Britain will never have known a time without Elizabeth II as a major presence in public life, and tributes have poured in both nationally and internationally as the country grieves.
