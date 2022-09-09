Search

09 Sept 2022

Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death

Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 2:15 PM

A widely expected rise in interest rates has been put on hold due to the death of the Queen, the Bank of England has said.

The Bank said that decision makers on its Monetary Policy Committee would not meet as scheduled next week.

Instead the meeting, at which committee members were expected to hike rates again, will take place the following week, the Bank said

“In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week,” it said.

The new rates decision will instead be announced on September 22.

It follows decisions by several public bodies to change their plans for the coming week.

The Office for National Statistics cancelled the publication of all data on Friday, while the Met Office has said it will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings during the 10-day mourning period.

The Bank had widely been expected to hike rates at the next meeting, the latest in a series of increases.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank had said that rates were likely to increase by 0.5 percentage points to 2.25% – its highest since December 2008.

Others at BNP Paribas said that “there are arguably compelling reasons to up the ante” and raise rates to 2.5% at the next meeting.

They said that while energy bills may have been capped, broader inflation still remains high for households and businesses alike.

“Although the first-order impact of ‘Trussonomics’ will be to lower inflation over the next 12 months, the sheer scale of stimulus is likely to add to inflation in the medium term, pointing to a higher terminal rate than the MPC had previously embedded,” BNP Paribas said.

The analysts added: “The MPC might feel a sense of political pressure too. While Truss and new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng have re-affirmed the MPC’s independence, a review of its mandate – to which Governor Andrew Bailey was open – looks likely sooner rather than later.

“To be clear, we do not think the MPC will be unduly influenced by politics, but with inflation so high to begin with, the optics of under-delivery are different against the current backdrop.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media