Search

09 Sept 2022

Tributes paid in Scotland to Queen who was ‘devoted’ to the Union

Tributes paid in Scotland to Queen who was ‘devoted’ to the Union

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 2:48 PM

Tributes have continued to be paid across Scotland following the death of the Queen.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at the Balmoral estate on Thursday. The 96-year-old, who was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, had her family with her.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Queen had given “decades of her life in service”, while the new Prime Minister said she had been “devoted” to the Union.

Liz Truss, leading tributes in the House of Commons, said: “She was devoted to the union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

In one of her last acts, the Queen had an audience with Ms Truss, where she formally invited her to become Prime Minister at Balmoral on Tuesday – just two days before she died.

The new Prime Minister described the Queen as being “the rock on which modern Britain was built”.

In Scotland, flowers were laid at both Balmoral and at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Amongst those leaving a bouquet in the Scottish capital was a two-year-old girl who shared the Queen’s name.

Elizabeth Ewan came to the royal family’s official Scottish residence on Friday.

Her father said: “We just wanted to pay our respects. She’s been an amazing lady these last 70 years so we wanted to respond.”

Speaking about his daughter, he added: “This is Elizabeth, she’s named after her granny and after our Queen.”

In the nearby Scottish Parliament building, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone signed a book of condolence opened for MSPs to sign.

She said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s love of Scotland has always been clear, as has been her support for the Scottish Parliament.

“I know the pages of this book will reflect many personal tributes that Members of this Parliament will want to pay.

“I personally wanted to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen for her loyal service to her country and for her commitment to the Scottish Parliament which never wavered, even towards the end of her life.”

The Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte, meanwhile, was among those paying tribute with flowers outside Balmoral.

She said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“The nation has lost its greatest ambassador, and throughout her reign she was an impeccable servant to the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth.

“She held Aberdeenshire very dear to her heart, and it is that relationship which will be remembered most fondly. It is fitting that she spent her final days on the Balmoral Estate, somewhere which was so special to her.”

A 96-gun salute rang out in Edinburgh – one for each year of the Queen’s life.

Earlier, bells had rung in churches in the capital and across Scotland in celebration of her life.

As the tributes were being paid, the King travelled to London after spending Thursday night at Balmoral.

Charles departed Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate, by car at around 11.15am on Friday.

With Camilla, the new Queen, in the front passenger seat, Charles sat in the back, dressed in his mourning clothes of a black suit and tie, looking sombre as he headed to Aberdeen Airport.

Camilla stared straight ahead as they were driven from the Scottish residence, where they had rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside after her health deteriorated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media