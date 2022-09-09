Search

09 Sept 2022

Bells toll in Glasgow as city mourns ‘remarkable’ Queen

Bells toll in Glasgow as city mourns ‘remarkable’ Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

The bells of Glasgow Cathedral chimed 96 times as the city mourned the death of the Queen.

The city centre cathedral paid tribute to the Queen at noon on Friday following her death at the Balmoral estate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, members of the public laid flowers outside the City Chambers in memory of the country’s longest-serving monarch.

Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, in her role as Lord Lieutenant, was the first signatory in a book of condolence on behalf of the city.

Paying tribute to the Queen, she said: “It’s devastating. It is a devastating blow for the country to lose such a remarkable lady who has given such a dedicated service to the nation for 70 years.

“That is one remarkable lady and I thought she was invincible.

“It is so sad and I feel so sorry for her family.”

In her letter of condolence, the Lord Provost said: “On behalf of the people of Glasgow, a time of great sadness for all those across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth who hold her dear.

“The Queen, a monarch who has served with pride, dignity and grace for more than 70 years.

“The longest serving monarch in British history. A record-breaking reign that oversaw and withstood changes and challenges.

“Her Majesty was a figure of constancy and comfort to many.”

Condolences were then left by the city’s first and second citizens, the Lord Dean and the Deacon Convener, and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

Floral tributes left outside the City Chambers included a message which said the Queen “had done so much for Great Britain and the world”.

Meanwhile, others thanked the Queen, remarking she had “done her duty bravely”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media