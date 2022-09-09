Search

09 Sept 2022

Union flags to be raised to full-mast over weekend in recognition of new King

Union flags to be raised to full-mast over weekend in recognition of new King

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Union flags on key public buildings and royal residences will be raised to full-mast for 26 hours over the weekend in recognition of Charles’s new reign.

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday.

A Principal Proclamation will then be read by the Garter King of Arms from the balcony at St James’s an hour later at 11am.

This will be followed by proclamations in the City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace said union flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James’s Palace until one hour after the proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

This is “in recognition of the new Sovereign”, the Palace said.

At this point – which will be 1pm on Sunday – union flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of the Queen.

They will stay at half-mast until 8am the day after the Queen’s funeral, in accordance with guidance issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

This is likely to be held on September 19.

The guidance also advises that any non-official flags, which include for example the rainbow flag or Armed Forces flag, should be taken down and replaced with a Union flag.

The DCMS guidance applies to Government buildings but is made public so that others can follow suit if they wish, and shared with partners such as local authorities.

It said the Union flags and all other official flags should be raised to full-mast between the hours of 9am and 10.30am on Saturday so they are in position for the 11am Principal Proclamation.

Following a royal death and during other periods of national mourning, Union flags are flown at half-mast on royal buildings when the monarch is not in residence.

Half-mast means that flags are flown a third of the way down the flagpole, with at least the height of the flag between the top of the flag and the top of the pole.

The Royal Standard is never flown at half-mast, even after the Queen’s death, as there is always a monarch on the throne – with the role passing to her son the King.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media