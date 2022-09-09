National Television Awards among events postponed as national mourning begins

The National Television Awards will be rescheduled to next month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, organisers have announced.

The prize ceremony was due to take place on September 15 from Wembley’s OVO Arena but it will now be held on October 13.

A number of entertainment events have been cancelled or postponed as a period of national mourning begins for the late monarch.

NTA Announcement pic.twitter.com/LR4yPc6DUg — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 9, 2022

A statement shared on the awards show’s Twitter said: “We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s National Television Awards as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The 2022 NTAs will now take place on Thursday, 13th October, live from The OVO Arena Wembley.

It also confirmed that all tickets will remain valid for the new date and that viewer voting has been paused until September 20 and then will remain open until the day of the ceremony.

Among the nominees for an award is Tom Parker who has been posthumously shortlisted for a documentary about the charity concert he organised six months before his death aged 33 in aid of cancer research.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and stars from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton are also among the stars competing for a gong.

In the world of art, the chairman of the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group has announced that all activity will be paused during the national period of mourning.

A sculpture created by Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu was due to be unveiled on the plinth in Trafalgar Square on September 14 but this will be rescheduled to a later date.

The sculpture, titled Antelope, depicts a 1914 photograph of Baptist preacher John Chilembwe and European missionary John Chorley.

Ekow Eshun, chairman of the commissioning group, said in a statement: “The Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group are deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and would like to pay tribute to her lifetime of support and patronage for the arts and cultural world.

“We join the nation in conveying our sincerest sympathy to the royal family at this difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, all activity for the Fourth Plinth will be temporarily paused for the period of national mourning and the unveiling of the new sculpture by Samson Kambalu planned for Wednesday September 14 2022 will be rescheduled.”

The BBC also announced that Radio 2’s Live In Leeds event will not take place next weekend.

Some news regarding Radio 2 Live in Leeds. pic.twitter.com/Iv8jyIs8nb — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) September 9, 2022

A statement said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

“Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider.”

The BBC’s Last Night Of The Proms, scheduled to take place on Saturday September 10, was previously cancelled as a mark of respect.

Luxury fashion brands Burberry and Raf Simons have also reportedly cancelled their runway shows at London Fashion Week which is due to run from September 16 to 20.