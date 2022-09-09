‘Mama reunited with Papa’ – Charles’ sweet tribute to his parents

The King made a sweet tribute to his parents as he concluded his first address to the nation as monarch.

During Charles’ speech, which took almost eight minutes, he reminded viewers that he was not just mourning the loss of a monarch, but also his last surviving parent.

He described how “darling Mama” had begun her “last great journey to join my dear late Papa”.

And Charles said that his mother’s “dedication and devotion as sovereign never waivered”… even through times of “sadness and loss”.

Part of the loss he spoke of will have been the death of her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh who died in April last year.

He said: “To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.”

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

After Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Queen, a cartoon was widely shared on social media depicting an old couple on a picnic blanket with a corgi with the words: “Hello again Lilibet” – the fond nickname given to the Queen by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The King concluded his speech quoting Shakespeare’s Hamlet, saying: “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”

As Hamlet dies in the play, Horatio says: “Now cracks a noble heart. Good night sweet prince: And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”