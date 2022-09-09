Search

10 Sept 2022

Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 12:38 AM

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.

Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

In a statement, the family of the victim said: “We have been devastated by the loss of Caragh, our much-loved daughter, sister and mother.

“We are struggling to come to terms with our loss and the circumstances of her death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence. They are giving us much comfort and we feel greatly supported.

“The family ask for understanding in order to deal with our grief in private at this difficult time.”

