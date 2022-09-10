Search

10 Sept 2022

Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king

Mourners at Windsor predict ‘top chap’ Charles will be ‘more modern’ king

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

Thousands of people have visited Windsor Castle on Saturday morning to pay their respects to the Queen.

Flowers continued to pile up outside the gates of the royal residence, with notes and letters attached thanking the late monarch for her service.

People of all ages were paying tribute and the local Rotary Club was giving children free flowers to lay down.

Louise, 63, and Andrew Falconer, 62, travelled from Watford to pay their respects.

Mrs Falconer said: “You realise it has actually happened when you see all this.”

Mr Falconer added: “Initially I was shocked with how sudden it was. She was on her feet and two days later, she’s gone.”

They both believe that Charles will be a different monarch from his mother.

Mr Falconer said: “He’ll have different attitudes, different ideas.”

His wife added: “I think he’ll be a bit more modern. He might have to watch what he says sometimes. It’ll be interesting. We’re a modern society.”

Nicholas Ewings, 54, from Farnborough, Hampshire, visited Windsor with his family.

He said: “We just wanted to come down, pay our respects and be part of the moment. We care and miss her forever.”

His son Ethan, 19, said: “I’ve only ever had one queen and now it’s changing to a king. I was at work when I heard the news and I was upset.”

Mr Ewings was optimistic about Charles III’s reign: “I think we’ll hear from him more, which I think is a great thing.

“He’s a top chap. He’s our King and I stand behind him.”

Jenny Woolford, 60, from Wokingham, was impressed by the King’s first televised address on Friday night.

She said: “It was absolutely brilliant, very moving. I think he’ll carry on in his mum’s path as he’s been trained to, but I also think he’ll find his own way.

“You can’t help but be impressed by him. He’ll be a good king.”

Mike Thompson, 69, from Staines, was born in Kenya just months before the Queen’s coronation and saw the monarch in person when she visited his school.

Mr Thompson said: “She visited Runnymede to plant a tree and we marched out from our school just to line up in the reception area.

“A child in my class was waiting with some daffodils and the Queen stopped in front of the girl and took some flowers from her. It was quite a special moment for me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media