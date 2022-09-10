Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes

ITV soap opera Emmerdale will air on Sunday amid a number of scheduling changes, the broadcaster has confirmed.
Thursday’s episode of the drama was postponed following news of the Queen’s death, replaced with rolling news coverage as details unfolded, and will instead air on Sunday.
The broadcaster also confirmed Good Morning Britain will be on air until 9.30am on Sunday, followed by a documentary narrated by Mary Nightingale called Queen Elizabeth II and a special news programme titled ITV News: The Nations Proclaim The King at 11.30am.
A scheduled news bulletin will air at 1.30pm, before special rolling news coverage will be broadcast from 2pm until 4.30pm.
ITV will also broadcast a one-hour film narrated by Julie Etchingham titled The Age Of Elizabeth, documenting some of the momentous events across the Queen’s reign from space travel to global political change.
National and regional news bulletins will follow alongside the postponed episode of Emmerdale at 6.35pm before the broadcaster will return to scheduled programming with Gino’s Italy at 7.30pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.