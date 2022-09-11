Search

11 Sept 2022

Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle

Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 3:45 AM

Charles is to be proclaimed King at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle on Sunday.

The former Prince of Wales ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King at a historic ceremony in St James’s Palace following a meeting of the accession council during which Charles swore an oath to privy counsellors.

Proclamations will take place in other parts of the UK, including Wales, at about midday today.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed to attend the event, with spaces inside the grounds available on a first come, first served basis. Gates are expected to open at 10am.

Several main roads through the city centre are due to be closed between 7am and 2pm.

Prior to the Proclamation, 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh – supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh and accompanied by the regimental mascot, a Welsh billy goat called Shenkin – will march from City Hall at 11.25am along Boulevard de Nantes, North Road and Duke Street to Cardiff Castle.

At the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, will make the proclamation in English and the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, will proclaim King Charles in Welsh.

After the readings, members of 104th Regiment of the Royal Artillery will fire a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save The King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Wales’ national anthem.

It will be the third time in three days that canon fire has resounded across the city to mark both the Queen’s death and her son Charles’s accession to the throne.

Flags on the castle and council buildings, which were at half-mast were returned to full-mast on Saturday, to coincide with the Reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new monarch in London.

Flags will return to half-mast at 1pm on Sunday after the Proclamation is read in Cardiff.

The Senedd has also been recalled on Sunday at 3pm to allow members to pay tribute to the Queen.

However, all other business has been suspended until after the state funeral.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media