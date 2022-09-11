Search

11 Sept 2022

What the papers say – September 11

What the papers say – September 11

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 5:05 AM

Possible healing within the royal family is the topic of most of the mastheads on the first weekend following the Queen’s death.

The Sunday Times opts for simplicity with a striking black-and-white photograph of the late monarch as a young woman.

“Feuding royals in show of unity”, states The Sun on Sunday with a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday.

The black-clad royals’ walk at Windsor Castle also features on the Sunday Express, Daily Star and Sunday Mirror, which all say the four have been reunited for “granny”.

Sunday People covers the group’s mourning under the headline “Peace for gran”, with The Independent reporting a bank holiday has been declared for the state funeral on September 19.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan are shown in a wider shot on The Sunday Telegraph, with the heir quoted as saying his late grandmother had been there for their “happiest moments and saddest days”.

The Observer has a different focus, with a front-page photo of the King above an article on Russian forces retreating as Ukraine’s offensive surges.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media