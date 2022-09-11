Search

11 Sept 2022

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 11:55 AM

Well-wishers in Scotland said goodbye to the Queen as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles’ Cathedral.

In bright sunshine, the hearse carrying the late monarch passed through the gates of the royal residence which was the summer refuge for the former head of state.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were part of the procession travelling in a limousine directly behind the late Queen.

Her oak coffin had been carried to the vehicle by six of the Balmoral estate’s gamekeepers, who were tasked with the symbolic gesture.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

Now with a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse travelled at a stately pace through the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

