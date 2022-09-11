In Pictures: Thousands line roads as Queen’s coffin driven to Edinburgh

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects as the Queen’s coffin was driven from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were in a limousine as part of a procession from the Queen’s summer sanctuary in the Highlands to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Flowers were thrown into the hearse’s path by well-wishers as it travelled by road to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain overnight.

Hundreds lined the main street as the Queen’s coffin was driven slowly through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village on her beloved Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood.

The wreath on the coffin was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favourite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

The convoy, led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, crossed the River Forth from Fife around five-and-three-quarter hours after leaving Balmoral.

Spectators could be seen sitting on embankments and gathering on bridges, with some waving Union flags.

The Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after a six-hour drive from Balmoral.

As the royal convoy travelled down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the crowd fell silent in respect for the Queen as her coffin passed.

Moments later, a round of applause and cheers broke out across the crowd.