Search

11 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Thousands line roads as Queen’s coffin driven to Edinburgh

In Pictures: Thousands line roads as Queen’s coffin driven to Edinburgh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 6:55 PM

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects as the Queen’s coffin was driven from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were in a limousine as part of a procession from the Queen’s summer sanctuary in the Highlands to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Flowers were thrown into the hearse’s path by well-wishers as it travelled by road to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain overnight.

Hundreds lined the main street as the Queen’s coffin was driven slowly through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village on her beloved Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood.

The wreath on the coffin was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favourite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

The convoy, led by the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin, crossed the River Forth from Fife around five-and-three-quarter hours after leaving Balmoral.

Spectators could be seen sitting on embankments and gathering on bridges, with some waving Union flags.

The Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after a six-hour drive from Balmoral.

As the royal convoy travelled down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the crowd fell silent in respect for the Queen as her coffin passed.

Moments later, a round of applause and cheers broke out across the crowd.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media