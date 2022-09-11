Search

12 Sept 2022

Queen’s ‘neighbours’ pay respects as hearse passes through Ballater

11 Sept 2022 11:55 PM

A hush descended on the village of Ballater, where many locals considered the Queen a neighbour, as she made her final journey from her beloved Royal Deeside.

Hundreds lined the main street through the picturesque Victorian village closest to the Balmoral Estate, which the Queen had visited all her life.

They had waited patiently, some for hours, to pay their respects and some bowed their heads while others saluted as the coffin was driven slowly by.

There was no applause or flowers strewn in the path of the hearse, but there was a quiet and reflective atmosphere among those present, some said afterwards.

Jeannine Mackenzie, from Keith, Banffshire, said: “I came to see the Queen on her journey.

“I feel quiet inside. The mood of the day is hushed.”

She had picked a bouquet of purple heather which she will leave at Balmoral Castle later.

Dressed in a kilt with sporran and a feathered hat, Richard Baird from Stonehaven, near Aberdeen, said: “I think the atmosphere was respectful, but also one of celebration.

“She had lived a long life and a full life.”

Claire Green and her sister Melissa Simpson, from Huntly, Aberdeenshire, came with their children, Florence Green and Gracie and Hamish Simpson, and were in position hours before the cortege passed.

Ms Green said: “It felt very special to be part of it.

“It’s nice that Scotland got to say ‘goodbye’.

“I never expected to be in a position to give her a good send-off.

“It was very nice to see Princess Anne following in the car behind, she was always by her mum’s side.”

Margaret MacKenzie, from Inverness, said: “It was very dignified.

“It was nice to see that a lot of people came out to support and pay their respects.”

Guest house manager Victoria Pacheco said: “She meant such a lot to people in this area.

“People were crying, it was amazing to see.”

She said guests were overcome when news broke of the Queen’s death last week.

Elizabeth Taylor, from Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes as she considered what she had just seen.

She said: “It was very emotional.

“It was respectful and showed what they think of the Queen.”

Many shops in the picturesque Victorian village are displaying photographs of the Queen in their windows in tribute.

The hearse passed Glenmuick Church where the Rev David Barr had rung the church bells 70 times after her death was announced.

Earlier, the minister said locals regarded the Windsors “like neighbours”.

He said: “When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside.

“And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great gran – and aunty – and be normal.

“Now 70 years, she’s given her life, even up to the very last day, she’s given us service.

“So here in the village, we want to give back, (and) by allowing the royal family to come here and go into the shops to went to the coffee shops and have a cup of coffee and not be bothered.

“That’s what this community has done for 70 years.”

