In Pictures: King addresses MPs and Lords as crowds gather for coffin procession

The King promised “faithfully to follow” the example of his mother in a speech in Westminster Hall as both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolence to the new monarch.

The ceremony in London came as crowds began to gather in Edinburgh ahead of the procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

In a short response inside the hall after a formal expression of condolence from MPs and peers, the new King quoted Shakespeare as he spoke movingly of tributes and monuments to his mother inside the Palace of Westminster and spoke of feeling the “weight of history” as he stood inside the historic room.

On Monday afternoon, the Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family, likely his siblings, will hold a vigil at the cathedral in honour of the Queen.

Elsewhere, floral tributes are continuing to be laid at royal castles around the country and in parks.