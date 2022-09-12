Search

12 Sept 2022

Security staff prepare expected queue route for Queen’s lying in state

Security staff prepare expected queue route for Queen’s lying in state

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 1:03 PM

The expected queue route for the Queen’s lying in state in London is quiet as security staff prepare for millions of people to line up and pay their respects in the coming days.

Infrastructure for the queue is being set up so the public can view the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall from Wednesday evening to Monday morning before her funeral.

Full details on the queue will be released at 10pm on Tuesday ahead of its opening on Wednesday at 5pm.

But security staff and stewards in high-vis vests from firms such as Headline Security and Wise Security have already been stationed at regular points along the expected route.

It stretches from Parliament’s tourist entrance at Cromwell Green down Millbank, past the Lords and Victoria Tower Gardens, across Lambeth Bridge and loops back north on the other side of the river past the Covid Memorial Wall.

Metropolitan Police officers as well as Welsh police officers are also manning the expected route, parts of which are already lined with barriers.

Portaloos and crowd control infrastructure such as barriers and temporary flooring have been set up inside Victoria Tower Gardens, which is likely to be the pinnacle of the queue before it leads into Cornwall Gardens.

A marquee and armed police can be seen at the entrance to Cornwall Gardens with several police and emergency service vehicles parked across the road.

Security staff by Victoria Tower Gardens told the PA news agency that crowds are expected to swell ahead of Wednesday afternoon.

They said the queue is likely to snake for miles, potentially all the way along the river to Tower Bridge.

However, it is not clear if the queue will stretch along South Bank after Westminster Bridge or down through the streets of Lambeth.

People will not be allowed to camp and will be given numbered wristbands to indicate their place in the queue so they are able to leave and come back, security staff said.

On Monday morning, pedestrians were walking freely up and down the route without anyone appearing to have arrived early to queue.

The atmosphere has been calm as dozens of broadcasters set up cameras to film along the south side of the river with the Palace of Westminster in the background.

People will be able to queue 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday for the Queen’s lying in state.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media