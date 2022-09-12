Search

12 Sept 2022

Man crosses two lanes of traffic on 35-second sprint to wave at King’s car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 1:44 PM

As members of the public lined the streets to watch the King leave Westminster on Monday, one man embarked on a 35-second sprint through traffic to wave and take a picture.

After Charles’s speech at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolence to the new monarch on the death of his mother the Queen, the King and Queen Consort left via car for RAF Northolt for their journey to Edinburgh.

The journey was captured live by broadcast helicopters and footage on the BBC showed the moment one man decided to give chase after the motorcade as it passed.

Wearing a light-coloured top and blue trousers, the man was waiting at a crossing on the A40 to take pictures on his phone as the King’s car passed on its way to RAF Northolt for a flight to Scotland.

When the procession slowed down due to traffic, the man broke into a run, sprinting for 35 seconds up the road and crossing a bus stop and two lanes of traffic so he could stand just a couple of metres from the King’s car.

Stood just in front and to the left-hand side of the King’s car – the side on which the Queen Consort was sat in the back seat alongside the King – the man appeared to take a picture before waving at the pair.

