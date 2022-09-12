Search

12 Sept 2022

King leads procession to St Giles’ Cathedral behind Queen’s dressed coffin

King leads procession to St Giles’ Cathedral behind Queen’s dressed coffin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 3:55 PM

The King is leading a procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral behind the Queen’s coffin which is draped with Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers.

The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.

The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.

Before it arrives at the cathedral, it will be greeted by the Guard of Honour and Band in front of the fountain, with the High Constables and the Baillie’s Guard in position under the Colonnade.

When the coffin arrives, the guard of honour will give a royal salute and the band will play one verse of the national anthem.

The bearer party, found by the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then take up their flanking position.

The escort party, found by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, and royal cars, flanked by members of the royal family, walking in rear of the procession, will take their positions close to the hearse.

The guard of honour is set to be accompanied by a pipe band with drums, draped and muffled.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media