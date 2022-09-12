Search

12 Sept 2022

Wide-ranging guest list for service of thanksgiving

Wide-ranging guest list for service of thanksgiving

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 3:55 PM

Scotland’s First Minister and other politicians will join members of the royal family and people from all areas of public life at a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life.

The Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament Alison Johnstone, Lord Lieutenants of Scotland, council officials, members of the armed forces, war veterans, judiciary and consular officials will also be among those attending the event at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The Queen was patron of a range of Scottish charities and among those invited to the service are representatives from Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, the Royal National MOD, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Scottish Football Association.

Representatives from the Royal Scottish Forestry Society, the Faculty of Advocates (Scotland) and the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society will also attend.

The guest list also reflects the late monarch’s interest in a wide range of organisations throughout her reign and includes people involved in the arts, sports, educational and emergency services, faith groups and the media.

The Queen was the longest-serving patron of Forces Children Scotland and the organisation will also be represented at the service.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media