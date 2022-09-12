Spike in passenger numbers at Tube stations near Buckingham Palace

London Underground stations near Buckingham Palace are experiencing a surge in demand as thousands of people travel to pay their respects to the Queen.
Transport for London (TfL) told the PA news agency that 29,307 people passed through St James’s Park station on Saturday.
That was more than two and a half times the total of 10,942 a week earlier.
Other Tube stations that saw a spike in numbers on Saturday include Green Park (up 80% to 102,518), Hyde Park Corner (up 78% to 14,564) and Charing Cross (up 64% to 40,119).
High demand continued on Sunday, with passenger numbers up week-on-week at stations such as St James’s Park (up 156% to 25,236), Hyde Park Corner (up 140% to 18,865), Green Park (up 59% to 63,793) and Charing Cross (up 55% to 28,645).
Transport bosses are warning that London will experience “unprecedented travel demand” in the coming days due to the Queen’s lying in state and her funeral.
