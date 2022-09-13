In Pictures: Overnight queues and early hours rehearsals as nation pays respects

While mourners queued overnight in Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen, final preparations for events in London saw a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place.

Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.

Meanwhile, in central London, an early morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery being led along the processional route.

A black coffin was placed on the gun carriage and, at around 4am, the procession was ordered to march and the carriage, pulled by seven black horses, made its way via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Few onlookers were present for the rehearsal, with some finding themselves there by chance and others camped outside Buckingham Palace.

Elsewhere, floral tributes were left outside Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland, ahead of a visit by the King and the Queen Consort.