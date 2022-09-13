Search

13 Sept 2022

Queen’s coffin to rest overnight in room where she dined with foreign royalty

Queen’s coffin to rest overnight in room where she dined with foreign royalty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 1:55 PM

The Queen’s coffin will stay overnight in a room at Buckingham Palace where the monarch dined with foreign royalty and met premier league footballers.

The Bow Room has played host to a number of high-profile figures, including King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, former US president George Bush, and representatives of the Arsenal football team.

More than 30 members of the royal family held a private 100th birthday lunch in the Bow Room for the Queen Mother in 2000.

In May this year, viewers of ITV’s This Morning caught a glimpse of the red-carpeted room as part of a Platinum Jubilee broadcast.

Situated behind the Marble Hall in the west wing of the palace, the Bow Room, formerly known as the Bow Library and the 1853 room, was named after the window that runs along one side.

The room has direct access to the palace’s garden.

US leaders have also been hosted in the room that will become the overnight resting place for the Queen’s coffin, including former president George Bush in 2003.

The New Zealand All Blacks paid a visit to the Bow Room in 2005, where they met the Queen and a 23-year-old Prince William.

The royals were treated to a performance of the infamous Haka.

And celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal gave a presentation of his Diamond Jubilee Concert picnic in the Bow Room in 2012.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media