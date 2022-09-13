Search

13 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Charles greeted by cheering crowds as he visits Northern Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

King Charles III and his Queen Consort were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla left Edinburgh by jet for George Best Belfast City Airport after the new monarch and his siblings staged a vigil around their mother’s coffin on Monday evening.

The King and his wife are touring the four home nations.

Charles and Camilla travelled to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

The couple went on a walkabout when they first arrived at the castle, shaking hands with some of the flag-waving people.

The King and the Queen Consort were met with cheers as they arrived at St Anne’s Cathedral for a service in memory of the Queen.

Inside, Prime Minister Liz Truss sat beside Taoiseach Micheal Martin, with the pair engaged in a lengthy conversation as they waited for things to begin.

News

