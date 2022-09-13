Search

13 Sept 2022

Strictly Come Dancing launch show moved in wake of the Queen’s death

Strictly Come Dancing launch show moved in wake of the Queen’s death

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 5:22 PM

Strictly Come Dancing will move from its original launch date amid schedule changes in the wake of the Queen’s death, the BBC has announced.

The 20th series of the dance competition was due to return to screens on September 17, days before the late monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24, the broadcaster has said.

The upcoming series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

The schedule shift is one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters including ITV announcing different programming.

Netflix announced last week that filming on The Crown would be suspended on the day of the Queen’s funeral as a mark of respect.

The BBC has confirmed that its special programming and news coverage surrounding the death of the Queen will continue including full coverage of the state funeral.

The One Show will also continue to air special tribute editions to the late monarch while BBC One will broadcast Paddington on September 17 and the sequel on September 19.

Following the comedy sketch between Paddington Bear and the Queen filmed for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, the beloved character has become closely associated with the monarch and mourners have been leaving toy versions as a tribute in locations such as Buckingham Palace.

Elsewhere in the TV schedule, police drama Bloodlands will return to screens for series two on September 18 and Frozen Planet II will continue that evening too.

The final of Celebrity Masterchef will air on September 22 and new thriller Crossfire will premiere from September 20-22.

While the fourth series of hit sitcom Ghosts and new comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? will both start on September 23.

The BBC has said that their schedules are still subject to change at short notice.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media