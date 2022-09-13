Search

13 Sept 2022

Flying drones banned in central London until after Queen’s funeral, police say

Flying drones banned in central London until after Queen’s funeral, police say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Flying a drone without permission in central London is banned until after the Queen’s funeral, police say.

The Metropolitan Police said it will take “enforcement action” against anyone flying a drone before Monday evening, meaning possible prosecution and the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) being seized.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said the flying ban, which stretches from Purley in the borough of Croydon in the south-east to Hendon, Barnet in the north-west, is “necessary in the interests of security”.

It added that drones are included within the restriction.

The force said in response: “We will take enforcement action against anyone using a drone without permission in the restricted area, which covers much of central London.

“The restrictions are for public safety. Any breaches may result in you facing prosecution and your drone being seized.”

The ban includes small balloons, kites and parachutes and covers events such as the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, her lying in state and the funeral.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said: “As part of the overall security arrangements following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary in the interests of security to introduce Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016 in the vicinity of central London during the period September 9-19 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media