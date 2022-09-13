Search

13 Sept 2022

Met officer says force prepared for ‘all what-ifs’ in run up to Queen’s funeral

Met officer says force prepared for ‘all what-ifs’ in run up to Queen’s funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 8:25 PM

A senior Metropolitan Police officer said the force had prepared for “all the what-ifs” during the run-up to the Queen’s funeral.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the policing operation for the Queen’s death has been “unique”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the Mall in central London, he said: “As the Met Police, we are well versed at leading and being part of major events and policing major events vents here in London.

“But of course, this is unique in lots of ways.

“Her majesty the Queen is our longest serving monarch and we know thousands of people, we welcome them come here to London to pay their respects.”

On the challenges the police face, he said: “As part of our preparation and part of our planning, we always think of all the what-ifs and what might happens and what would we could do.

“So we have a very wide-ranging and very detailed policing operation and policing response.

“It’s a plan that we can adapt and respond to as events occur.”

Mr Cundy went on to say: “We always consider a wide range of challenges with every major event in London.

“We consider what might be a threat from terrorism and crime to crowd control to traffic congestion – all those elements is considered as our policing plan.

“We will be focused on all of those as the days progress particularly tomorrow with the ceremonial procession as Her Majesty the Queen goes to Westminster Hall, the four days of lying in state and of course the state funeral on Monday.”

Me Cundy then appealed to those planning to come to London to plan ahead and approach a police officer for any help.

He said: “I think first and foremost the Commissioner and the Met’s responsibility is to ensure a safe environment.”

On crowd control, he said Met Commanders “will be constantly monitoring to see what is going on and adapt whether it’s the crowd control in support of our stewards or particularly from the Met’s perspective any aspects of the operation.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media