14 Sept 2022

Global media outlets announce plans for coverage of Queen’s funeral

14 Sept 2022 4:55 AM

Media outlets all over the world have announced plans for coverage of the Queen’s state funeral as preparations continue for the historic event.

Despite time differences, networks in the US, Canada and Australia have provided daily live-updates since the news broke on Thursday, with several announcing plans for full and live coverage of the funeral on Monday.

CNN tweeted about its own plans for coverage with a video montage of tributes being paid to the monarch in the UK.

“A queen remembered. A life celebrated. Join CNN as a country and the world say goodbye,” a voiceover for the promotional clip said.

Fellow US outlet NBC News is also due to broadcast the funeral on its network and streaming service: NBC News Now.

Over in Australia, national broadcaster ABC listed “live coverage of the state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II”, as well as several special documentaries celebrating the monarch’s life and legacy “through Australian eyes”.

People can also tune into ABC NewsRadio to listen to the funeral live from the ABC listen app.

Canadian network CBC also said it would have live televised coverage on Monday on its main CBC News Network, as well as CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and the CBC News app

The broadcaster will also provide audio coverage on CBC Radio and its CBC Listen app.

Several US networks also showed live footage of the Queen’s coffin as it returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, including NBC, CBS and ABC News.

CBS announced it would show coverage of the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the funeral is to take place, on Wednesday.

“A regal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall as Great Britain’s royal family escorts Queen Elizabeth’s coffin past adoring fans from around the world,” the promotion said.

Upon the arrival of the coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, ABC News correspondent James Longman said the news had “really hit home now for London” and that the next few days would be “absolutely extraordinarily moving”.

Fox News also reported on the arrival of the coffin to the palace.

