14 Sept 2022

What the papers say – September 14

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 7:25 AM

The front pages are dominated by photos of the Queen’s hearse arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

The i, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Sun all splash with the late monarch’s “final homecoming”.

“We’ll walk with Gran,” Metro says, reporting the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have opted to follow the Queen’s coffin on foot with the King as it makes its way to Westminster Hall today.

“A last night at the Palace,” The Times adds, featuring a photo of the Queen’s coffin being carried off an RAF plane by pallbearers yesterday.

Elsewhere, The Guardian writes the Government could scrap its entire anti-obesity strategy after ministers ordered an official review of measures designed to deter people from eating junk food.

The Independent carries the latest from Ukraine, reporting Russian forces have been ordered to retreat from Kharkiv.

UK businesses are facing a wait of weeks for a share of £150bn from the Government, the Financial Times‘ front page says.

And the Daily Star reports technological advances could mean alien life will be discovered within the next 25 years.

News

