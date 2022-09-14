What the papers say – September 14

The front pages are dominated by photos of the Queen’s hearse arriving at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.
The i, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Sun all splash with the late monarch’s “final homecoming”.
“We’ll walk with Gran,” Metro says, reporting the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have opted to follow the Queen’s coffin on foot with the King as it makes its way to Westminster Hall today.
“A last night at the Palace,” The Times adds, featuring a photo of the Queen’s coffin being carried off an RAF plane by pallbearers yesterday.
Elsewhere, The Guardian writes the Government could scrap its entire anti-obesity strategy after ministers ordered an official review of measures designed to deter people from eating junk food.
The Independent carries the latest from Ukraine, reporting Russian forces have been ordered to retreat from Kharkiv.
UK businesses are facing a wait of weeks for a share of £150bn from the Government, the Financial Times‘ front page says.
And the Daily Star reports technological advances could mean alien life will be discovered within the next 25 years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.