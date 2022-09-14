Reward of £50,000 offered in search for Olivia’s killer

A £50,000 reward is being offered in the hunt for the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The donation has been made by Lord Ashcroft, founder and chairman of Crimestoppers, and will be offered through the charity for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the schoolgirl’s death.

HELP: We need to catch the cowards responsible for the death of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. I am offering £50,000 for information, given via @CrimestoppersUK, that leads to them being jailed #Justice4Olivia #SilenceIsNotAnOptionRead more in today’s @DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/gxj16zEceE — Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) September 14, 2022

Olivia was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as the gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

Writing on Twitter, Lord Ashcroft said: “We need to catch the cowards responsible for the death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

“I am offering £50,000 for information, given via @CrimestoppersUK, that leads to them being jailed.”

Merseyside Police have arrested nine men as part of their investigation into her death but all have since been bailed.

This week, officers have been searching at West Derby Golf Club for the two guns used in the attack.

Speaking on Monday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help us with our investigation to come forward.

“This offender and those protecting him are a blight on the community and the impact they have on the decent people of the community is toxic.”

Olivia’s funeral is due to be held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash on Thursday.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.