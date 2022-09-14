Search

14 Sept 2022

Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey

The case against a man accused over a fatal shooting in a north London street has been dropped.

Abass Ahmed, 22, was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Camilo Palacio in Wood Green on Sunday July 24.

Mr Palacio had been walking along Stuart Crescent shortly before 9.30pm when a dark coloured Range Rover was driven into the street.

He suddenly turned and ran towards High Road before at least six shots are believed to have been fired from the vehicle, one of which struck Mr Palacio in the chest.

Police and paramedics were alerted but the victim, from Enfield, north London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Wednesday, Ahmed, from Tottenham, north London, appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey before Judge Philip Katz KC.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC, who was on a video link, told the court: “The Crown has had an opportunity following a lengthy conference to review the case against Mr Ahmed and we have taken the view as things presently stand there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Katz said: “Mr Ahmed, the prosecution have decided for the time being at any rate based on the evidence they have now, they are going to discontinue the case against you.

“You are discharged. The proceedings are discontinued.”

Ahmed, who appeared in court in a black tracksuit, responded: “OK. Thank you.”

Previously, the Metropolitan Police had appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

