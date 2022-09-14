Search

14 Sept 2022

McDonald’s to shut UK restaurants on day of Queen’s funeral

14 Sept 2022 4:14 PM

McDonald’s has said it will shut its UK restaurants as a mark of respect during the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The fast-food giant, which has 1,300 sites across the UK, said outlets will be allowed to reopen at 5pm.

In a statement on Twitter, McDonald’s said: “In honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II and to enable everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday 19th September.”

Deliveries will also not be available until after 5pm, the company has said.

Monday has been made a public bank holiday, and many high street retailers have also announced plans to shut for the day.

However, some hospitality firms have said they will continue to operate.

Pub group Stonegate said it will keep venues open on Monday and plans to show the Queen’s funeral on screens.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread also confirmed it will keep its hotels and restaurants open as usual.

Downing Street has indicated that it is up to individual businesses on how to approach the bank holiday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday that the day of the funeral will operate as “a standard bank holiday”.

“Obviously individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what’s right for them and discuss with their employees but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach.”

