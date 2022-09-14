Search

14 Sept 2022

Emmerdale and Coronation Street to air back to back after TV awards rescheduled

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

ITV has announced it will air three episodes of Emmerdale and an hour-long edition of Coronation Street to replace its broadcast of the National Television Awards, which have been rescheduled to next month after the death of the Queen.

The prize ceremony had been due to take place on September 15 at Wembley’s OVO Arena, with the results to be aired live on ITV, but it will now be held on October 13 as a mark of respect to the late monarch.

To fill the schedule gap, the episodes of Emmerdale which were originally due to air from September 12 to 14 will be broadcast from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursday, ITV said.

They will be followed by the episode of Coronation Street scheduled for September 14.

The 27th National Television Awards are due to be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, with presenting duo Ant and Dec, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway and stars from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton among the nominees.

The schedule shift is one of many made in the days since the death of the Queen, with broadcasters including BBC and Channel 4 announcing different programming.

ITV will still air its morning programmes on September 15 including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning, with repeats of games shows scheduled for the afternoon in between news programming.

At 11.10pm it will broadcast a documentary, Queen And Country, which explores the late monarch’s love of country life.

The broadcaster said it will continue to make changes to its main schedule to broadcast the historic events in the coming days culminating with the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

On the day of the funeral at Westminster Abbey, ITV will run live, uninterrupted coverage followed by a documentary chronicling the lead-up to the event, expected to be the largest outside broadcast in the corporation’s history.

A special programme focusing on the funeral will follow, as well as an extended News At Ten.

All the day’s programming, from 6am to midnight, will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel, five digital channels and the ITV Hub – the first time the broadcaster has done so.

