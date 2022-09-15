In Pictures: Military rehearse procession ahead of Queen’s state funeral

As mourners queued overnight to pay their respects to the Queen, thousands of military personnel in ceremonial uniform took part in a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall to Wellington Arch.
The Scots Guards marched away from New Palace Yard and on to the abbey, and were followed by the sailors pulling the gun carriage using white ropes, and several members of the Household Cavalry on horseback.
The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday, before the procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.