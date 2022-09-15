Search

15 Sept 2022

Muslim community leaders come together to sing God Save The King

Worshippers at London Central Mosque have sung the national anthem, God Save The King, in what organisers said was a first in a UK mosque since the Queen’s death.

Muslim community leaders from across London and elsewhere in the UK attended a service at the mosque in Regent’s Park to honour the life of the Queen and to mark the accession of King Charles III.

Ahmad Al-Dubayan, of the Islamic Cultural Centre and London Central Mosque, told the PA news agency: “The purpose of this really is to show the sympathies and feelings of the Muslim communities in the UK.

“The Queen was loved by everybody, and everybody remembers the achievements and the good things about her.

“Muslims are so grateful and acknowledge all the things she did.”

He praised the Queen’s commitment to multiculturalism and her “commitment and devotion for the service of everybody that made the UK an oasis of freedom”.

The national anthem was sung as the service ended, which organisers said was the first time since the Queen’s death that God Save The King has been sung in a UK mosque.

Chairman of the Prince’s Trust International Board, Shabir Randeree, was present and described it as a “very moving moment”.

“It raised the hairs on the back of my neck for two reasons,” he said. “First, I was thrilled to be standing in a mosque singing God Save The King. And the second, I was deeply touched of course in trying to remember the Queen.”

He added: “It was a momentous moment and a very touching moment.”

He told PA: “The Muslim community are united with everyone, and you’ve seen an outpouring of grief, not just from the Muslim community but from all communities in the UK, and, dare I say, in the Commonwealth and worldwide as well.

“And it’s been an opportunity, a very positive opportunity, for all communities to show we stand together and we also mourn what is a very sad moment in our history, but we also celebrate the life of the Queen and her contribution.

“I think it’s very important for the Muslim community to be out here and to say what they felt, and to also have the royal family and others and the entire country notice that they mourn deeply the passing of the monarch.”

He said: “I think King Charles will carry on the work of the Queen in terms of interfaith relations. It’s an area in which he’s had a deep passion,” adding: “Having all communities interact is at the very core of his belief.”

