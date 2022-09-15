Search

15 Sept 2022

Nearly 200 key workers and volunteers invited to Queen’s funeral

Nearly 200 key workers and volunteers invited to Queen's funeral

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022

Nearly 200 key workers and volunteers recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list have been invited to attend the Queen’s state funeral, Downing Street has said.

The group of people who received honours in June are to join royals and world leaders in Westminster Abbey – the historic church which can hold about 2,000 people – at 11am on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “I can confirm that among the guests who have been invited to attend will be almost 200 people who were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours this year, that was in June.

“These individuals drawn from across the UK were recognised for their extraordinary contributions in areas including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, people who volunteered in their communities, charity workers and those who work in healthcare, education and the wider public sector”.

Buckingham Palace has not released a full guest list but several hundred dignitaries from around the world will travel to London to pay their last respects to the Queen in what is set to be one of the biggest logistical and diplomatic events in the UK in decades.

